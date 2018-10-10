Yuge failue

We have 12 years left to change

Donald Trump and the fossil fuels industry are leading humanity on a deadly path to the extinction of life on Earth. This is a huge failure.

Don’t count on divine intervention, this is a man-made problem. With courage, determination, and honesty we will find man-made solutions. This is a final call to protect your family. Everyone needs to get onboard.

There are two types of planets. Some support life, most don’t. Venus, the second rock from the Sun, is similar in size and mass to Earth, but its atmosphere is 96.5 percent carbon dioxide. Venus’s temperature is over 860°F. Unless we act now, Earth will become inhabitable. Cultural changes take time!

Code Red

Last Sunday, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released the findings at their annual summit. Unless we change our behavior immediately, a “social and technological change on a scale for which there is no historic precedent,” life on Earth will be unbearable by 2030.

Here is the bad new – unlike the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs and most forms of life approximately 66 million years ago, we have very difficult challenges ahead. The day the dinosaurs died, everyone was having a good time and the sun was shining, until the last second.

The 2017 superstorms, the September Florence massive floods, and other catastrophes around the world show what is to come. Survival is a numbers game. There are 7.6 billion people on Earth, what we do every day will make a difference. It is up to us, everyone.

Cut your carbon footprint in half

Reducing your carbon footprint is a process similar to losing weight. Make a list of your daily greenhouse emissions, rank them in order of difficulty, start with the easy steps, and measure your progress every couple of weeks on a wall calendar. Then, try again. Just do it.

A lasting cultural change often starts with a shift in our relationship with nature. Some land used for agriculture will be needed to plant trees. We need a sustainable culture moving from consumption to conservation. Quick, far-reaching, and unprecedented changes in individual lifestyle and consumption are essential. Everything from transportation, homes, appliances, and your diet may have to change.

The Code Red alert has gone worldwide. For inspiration, please Google “Seven easy ways to live a more environmentally friendly life, from veganism to LED lights.”

Energy resiliency

Richard Heinberg and the experts at the Post Carbon Institute say system thinking is required to deal with today’s challenges. Runaway climate change, economic inequality, and resource depletion are at the top of the list. Our energy, economy, ecology, and equity systems are not resilient, they were designed to perform under benign conditions. Resilient systems can cope with stress from severe floods, droughts, fires and maintain their identity. Puerto Rico, for example, has failed to recover from the 2017 flooding, and may never be the same again.

To “keep the lights on” around the clock, utilities have traditionally used additional capacity and stand-by generators to meet customer demand. “All charged up!” by Duane Highley, president and CEO, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc., explains why and how Arkansas cooperatives are using grid energy power storage to keep rates affordable, the cooperative difference!

Power storage is the secret sauce for resilient distributed solar systems. New digital power inverters, the brains of home solar systems, and higher storage, low-cost solar batteries will provide 24-hour power. Distributed architecture is a core concept for systems resiliency, “don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” Solar panels don’t fly away when heavy rains like Florence come uninvited, as the North Carolina experience proves.

Make Earth habitable again

Get ready to learn how to survive, in a resilient community. Please visit www.resilience.org and visit one of the National Solar Tours sites on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. – noon, www.nationalsolartour.org/tour-locations.

