You have to leave home for Home for the Holidays – Worth it! Grady Nichols will be there, you should be, too

The community will celebrate an annual tradition with the Home for the Holidays concert scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Eureka Springs Auditorium.

Aud Tech Director Ron Sumner said this long-standing show with plenty of variety has even more entries this year. Performers will bring their best holiday fare, and as Sumner said, “It’s a fresh, feel-good show.”

Melonlight Studios will perform, and Sumner said Don Matt and Scott Thompson are always popular. Other acts slated for the show include Tim M. Wilson, DJ Raisener, Eva and Talon Ellis, the Eureka Darlings, Whispering Willows, Bren Marshell, Indigo Fischer, Nick Rorick, Morty, Melody, and Ken. Becky Heath and Candyman are on the bill, along with other special guests.

Sumner said this event serves as a fundraiser for the food bank, and asked that people attending the show donate non-perishable food items. More information is available through the City Advertising and Promotion Commission at 253-7333.

On the following night, Dec. 21, the Aud will host a free holiday show performed by Grady Nichols, a Siloam Springs boy, and his band. Sumner described him as “a legendary saxophonist from Tulsa,” who performs in an accessible contemporary jazz style. He has toured with Bill Champlin, formerly of the band Chicago, Herb Alpert, and Huey Lewis & the News. This special show covers many popular songs.