By Nicky Boyette – Chair Bill Featherstone of the Parks Commission began 2016 by acknowledging the Ozark Off Road Cyclists for contributing 426 hours of volunteer labor building and maintaining trails in the county. Work they accomplished in 2015 included the Spring Garden Trail and the rehabbing of trails after spring rains at Lake Leatherwood City Park without which the Fat Tire Festival and the Xterra events would have been in jeopardy. There are 25 miles of trails at LLCP, two miles by Black Bass Lake and about three miles of trails throughout the town. This year they completed a beginner bike trail at LLCP. Nate Griffey chaired the local chapter of OORC/

Interim Director Donna Woods reported on the past year’s accomplishments including receiving a grant of $63,724 to build a paved pathway from Harmon Park to Clear Spring School. She also stated the cabins at LLCP had their most lucrative year ever in 2015.

Featherstone said he received 79 applications for the permanent director position. He and the commission first had phone interviews with 13 applicants and then five face-to-face interviews before choosing Justin Huss of Jonesboro as the new director. He began work March 23.

At the Feb. 16 meeting, Woods announced the grant originally intended to fund the construction of a pavilion at Lake Leatherwood City Park (LLCP) would need to be reallocated because all bids for the project came in higher than expected. The grant is a 50-50 grant, meaning the state would provide $82,955 and Parks was expected to match that amount, but Woods said that total would not be enough to complete the project.

She said the grantor allowed reallocating for a playground, a campground accessible according to Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and costs associated with burying utility lines. She also got the deadline extended to December 31, 2016.

Feral hogs first appeared on the agenda in February, and commissioners agreed some kind of mitigation would be necessary at LLCP before there were a bigger problem.

Jim Helwig, chair of the Springs Committee, reported his group was focusing on low impact development, in particular, strategies for slowing down storm water runoff to reduce flooding and contamination of the springs.

At the March 15 meeting, Woods urged the commission to plan for renovating the cabins and RV sites at LLCP because they are income producers. She contended if the one-eighth cent Parks tax is not renewed upon its sunset in September 2017, improvements at LLCP would slow considerably

Eagle Scout Justin Ermert proposed constructing bleachers beside the LLCP soccer fields as his Eagle Scout project. He finished the project in August, and bleachers now accommodate 100 soccer fans.

In April, Huss started his tenure as director with big plans. First on his list was replacing all the rental boats at LLCP, begin renovating the cabins and finding an online reservation system for booking overnights stays at LLCP. He maintained all these projects would be revenue generators. He also stated he wanted the cabins in good shape for rental during the winter.

Commissioner Jay Fitzsimmons wanted a more specific picture of expected revenues and use of the funds Huss was asking for. Huss replied the marina fleet– the boats they rent out to visitors– was full of holes. Commissioner Steven Foster moved to spend $13,075 from LLCP reserves for replacing equipment at the marina, and commissioners agreed.

Huss delivered at the June 21 meeting his five-year Capital Improvement Plan along with a 17-page addendum with details for 49 projects he identified for LLCP. His Main Priority list includes a new septic system, Wi-Fi and a reservation system, a kiosk in the day-use area, main road signage, repair of the cooking pavilion, improvements to the concession toilets, trail rest areas, cabin renovations, additional camping sites, additional enhanced camping sites, bike repair/air stations and bike huts and yurts.

Huss estimated these 13 items would cost $255,700. He speculated the improvements would attract more visitors and generate more income for Parks. He said the new marina fleet was already a big hit with visitors.

Commissioners approved Huss’ Capital Improvement Plan and authorized him to implement them as he sees fit given the needs and cash flow.

At a town meeting at the old high school property on June 30, Diane Murphy, chair of the Community Center Foundation board, broke the news the Foundation had met its initial fundraising goal of raising $200,000 which would enable it to “launch the lease,” take over possession of the property and turn it into a community center.

The 18th Fat Tire Festival was held at LLCP July 15-17.

In August, Huss commented revenue from boat rentals was up more than 300 percent so far because of the investment made by the commission.

Huss announced in September he was preparing cabins for use during the winter, and the second and third camper cabins would be in place within a month.

On Oct. 12, a modest crowd gathered at the Community Center for a town meeting on feral hogs. Huss said he wanted to create a way for residents to report feral hog activity so that traps could be used at the hot spots. A representative of the company that makes BoarBuster corral traps gave demonstration of the 18-ft. circular trap that can be remotely activated to drop down around a sounder of a dozen or more hogs. Huss told the group he intended to purchase at least one of the $6000 traps if his budget allowed.

For the first time, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) staged a mountain bike race event for high school and junior high-aged students Oct. 23. At least 120 students participated.

At the Nov. 29 meeting Huss commented that revenue at LLCP was 39 percent over projections for this year.