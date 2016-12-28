By Nicky Boyette –

January

Dan Hebert announced he had spoken with Phillip Stafford of the Technology Development Foundation of the University of Arkansas, also known as the business incubator program, and had invited him to a Task Force meeting.

Chair Sandy Martin said the promotional toolkit she developed will be ready to present to businesses in an effort to entice them to move to Carroll County. She suggested they get creative with incentives to pull businesses to the area.

Mike Maloney, executive director of the City Advertising and Promotion Commission, announced 2015 was another banner year for collections. He said he will continue to engage the digital process in advertising the city.

February

Martin reported she, Hebert and Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry visited the UofA incubator program in Fayetteville. She said two business ideas hatched at the incubator had been bought by international companies, and Hebert mentioned the incubator has spun off businesses to cities along the I-49 corridor. Stafford conjectured that Eureka Springs was better suited to expanding from within than bringing in businesses from the outside. He questioned whether Eureka Springs had the workforce available for certain businesses.

Martin announced she would stage a G60 event, which is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas in 60 seconds before a panel of judges. The events had been successful in other venues around the state. May 24 was picked as the date.

Kent Butler said a group from the CAPC, the Chamber and the Great Passion Play collaborated on a way to improve the dissemination of leads of potential customers to businesses, such as tourist lodgings, which can use them.