Writing from another point of view

Del Shores returns to Eureka Springs at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow from March 29 – 31 with a weekend workshop.

On Friday, March 21 from 1 – 5 p.m. Del will take participants through writing exercises and work on character development. On Saturday, writers will be on their own, expanding those characters and on Sunday, students will work on re-writing and fine-tuning their characters and they see them acted out and brought to life.

Del will also be performing a one-man show at the Auditorium on March 30. Tickets are available at theaud.org.

Packages include:

Two four-hour workshops for $150

Two workshops, two night stay at the Colony and dinner on Friday night for $300

Two workshops, two nights stay at the Colony, dinner on Friday night and ticket to his show for $315.

Classes are limited to 12. Call (479) 253-7444 or email director@writerscolony.org to reserve your spot.