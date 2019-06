Cora J. Duffy will explore writer’s block and how to beat it naturally at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow on Wednesday, June 19 from 7 – 9 p.m.

In guided writing activities participants will learn to “Take your character on a walk” and how to encourage themselves to return to nature and reinvigorate their writing in the future. Book your spot by calling (479) 253-7444 or email director@writerscolony.org. Fee is $20 and space is limited.