Write and be a playwright

Five & Dime Drama Collective is soliciting scripts for their 2018 Fall Performance Series, which will present several short performance works. Authors are encouraged to submit up to three new scripts for a 10-minute play or a one act (20-30 minutes) play. Authors must be willing to collaborate with the creative team during the production process.

Scripts must be submitted to FiveAndDimeDrama@gmail.com. July 15 is the deadline for submission with selection by the end of July. Go to FiveAndDimeDramaCollective.org for the full submission guidelines.