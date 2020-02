Former director Loretta Crenshaw wishes to reinvigorate this group to help the library with minimal commitments such as book sales and other library fundraisers, special volunteer tasks, flyer distribution, and short-term projects. You can fill out a contact form at the desk in the main library or media center to join today. For more information call (479) 253-8754 or email info@eurekalibrary.org.

