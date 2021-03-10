Women get a nod on their one day of recognition

It was a short meeting for the city council on Monday evening, March 8, International Women’s Day.

One alderman, Bill Ott, spoke to that topic during council comments to celebrate the women of Eureka Springs. “I’d like to wish everyone a happy international women’s day,” Ott said. “It is so nice to live in a town where women are so proactive at helping make Eureka Springs a great city.”

Mayor Butch Berry then gave awards to two organizations for distinctly serving the community during the pandemic. The first went to the Eureka Springs School District for creative programs designed to educate children during 2020. The second was presented to volunteers of Answering the Call organized by the First United Methodist Church of Eureka Springs for providing meals to the homebound.

Take a hike

Council received an update from Berry on the committee for a sidewalk/bike trail feasibility study on Pivot Rock Rd. and East Mountain neighborhoods. Berry said he contacted two citizens to serve on the committee and expects to have a Planning Commission member later this week. No aldermen were selected for the committee.

An auction is coming up

Council approved resolution #793 to hold a city surplus auction. Items up for bid range from a 2010 Dodge Charger from the Police Department to several paddle boats from the Parks Dept. The long list of items up for auction was read by City Treasurer Ann Armstrong. Items are expected to be presented to the public for competitive bidding, however date and location of the auction were not yet determined.

Also approved unanimously was Res. 794 whereas the local fire pension board adopted the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board Rule #4 which allows “pension plans with fewer than 50 participants to utilize the alternate cash flow projection valuation method of determining actuarial soundness.”

Berry said the 2020 Census Bureau provided him with statistics noting that Eureka Springs was at a top tier of self-response rates, reaching 67 percent. The total census results, including population, will not be provided until September.

Susan Hubbard was unanimously approved to serve in position seven on the Parks Commission.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 22 at 6 p.m. in the AUD.