The Eureka Springs Historical Museum will present Eureka Springs Witches Escape on Friday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. There will be a Witch’s Waltz with Melonlight and DJ Testube with costumes to create.

Check-in starts at 9 p.m. at the Aud. There is a free concert in Basin Park from 5 – 7 p.m. For all details go to www.witchesescapeeurekasprings.com. The fundraiser will benefit the Eureka Springs Historical Museum and Purple Flower Domestic Violence Resource and Support Center.