William (Bill) Dawson Voiers April 9, 1923 – April 3, 2017

Dr. William (Bill) Dawson Voiers, Ph.D., a resident of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, was born April 9, 1923 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, son of Allen and Lorena (Robinson) Voiers. He died as he wished, at home, asleep, and dressed in his Hawaiian shirt and shorts, Monday, April 3, 2017 at age 93.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps in the South Pacific Theater during World War II. As a pioneer in speaker recognition in 1974 he founded Dynastat, Inc., in Austin, Texas, which is still in operation today. He was a member of the American Legion, Acoustical Society of America, American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists and past board member of the Good Shepherd Humane Society. As a member of the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists, he presented the findings of his research worldwide on the mating rituals of darters. He received an award for the oldest living Ph. D. graduate from the University of Texas.

On March 3, 1984, he was united in marriage with Virginia (Carrico) Voiers who survives him. He is also survived by his seven children; daughter, Leslie Voiers of New Hampshire; son, William D. Voiers II of Massachusetts; daughters, Laura Patterson and Lorena Voiers of Texas; son, Micah Voiers of Texas; step-daughter, Renice Wernette of New Mexico; step-daughter, Chris Wernette of Holiday Island; grandchildren, Brian Danz of Texas; Jolie Wernette-Horn of India; Jake Patterson of Pennsylvania, and Julia St. Clair-Voiers of Massachusetts.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lorena Voiers; two sisters, Leila Allen Bein and Nancy Robinson Whear.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Eureka Springs with Rev. Blake Lasater officiating. Interment will follow at the Eureka Springs Cemetery under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy. 62 E, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.