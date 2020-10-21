Who would want to miss a chili supper?

The Merlin Foundation’s annual Chili Supper and Auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 with all proceeds going to Carroll County’s Shop with a Cop program The program allows local and county police departments to take children from Eureka Springs, Berryville and Green Forest shopping with them for Christmas gifts.

The supper will be hosted at the Farmer Community Center, 49 CR 703 in Berryville from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. For just $5 (for those 8+) at the door you’ll have access to more than 50 items and gift certificates to be auctioned off at the end of the night. For donation questions, chili entries, or raffle tickets call Community Development Coordinator Kaleigh Evans at (870) 517-1681.