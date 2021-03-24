Who qualifies for the vaccine

Workers eligible in 1-C include: energy, finance, foodservice, information technology and communications, legal, media, public health/human services, public safety, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics.

Also eligible are people residing in high-risk settings including those who are incarcerated or detained; those living in group homes, congregate settings, or crowded housing; and student housing such as dorms and Greek housing.

Arkansans in Phase 1-B also remain eligible, which includes people 65 years and older, workers in the following categories: education, police, fire, corrections, food and agriculture, essential government, grocery store/meal delivery, postal/package delivery service, public transit, clergy and manufacturing. Also included are people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.