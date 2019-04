White River Artists are calling for artists for the 10th annual Plein Air on the White River on May 1 – 4 in Cotter Spring Park in Cotter, Ark. Three days of painting Plein Air will be followed by judging of entries, show and sale in the park on the final day.

Early registration is encouraged and walk in artists are welcome. Contact Deborah Lively at (870) 425-8291 for information or email whiteriverartists2015@gmail.com