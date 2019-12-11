Whistle while you listen and drink

Skinny Bone Jones returns to Eureka Springs this Friday evening at the CatHouse. Sitting at the bottom of Planer Hill, the CatHouse has a warm rustic feel that will help shake off the winter chills. And don’t think that Skinny Bone Jones band won’t either, reaching for your soul with country rock and pop covers. Personal favorite, their rendition of “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding; It hits all the right spots to the point I keep listening to a video of them playing the song and listening to the original over and over again. Be prepared to whistle along during the solo. I’m practicing right now.

Wednesday, December 11

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Happy Hour, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 12

GRAND TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6 – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 13

BREWS – Emily Rowland, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Skinny Bone Jones, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – The Juice, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Kurt Hoover, 6 – 9 p.m.

GRAVEL BAR – Brian Martin, 7 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Coyote Claw, 6 – 10 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Pool and Classic Rock, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Karaoke with Stan, 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

AUD – Ozarks Chorale Holiday Concert, 7 p.m.

BREWS – Candy Lee, 6 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Rockin Horse Rebellion, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S ­­– Katie Gullien’s Womanish, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, 6 – 9 p.m.

GRAVEL BAR – Heath Church, 7 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON ­– JAB, 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Rob McCormick aka “Some Guy Named Robb”, 12 – 4 p.m., Coyote Claw, 6 – 10 p.m.

RAILWAY WINERY – Arkansas Red, Swing/Jazz guitar, 2 – 4 p.m. (weather permitting)

ROWDY BEAVER – 70s’ Music Night, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Karaoke with Stan, 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 15

BREWS – Trivia Night, 6 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, 11 – 2 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Rob McCormick aka “Some Guy Named Robb”, 12 – 4 p.m.

Monday, December 16

BREWS – Manouche Jam, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17

BREWS – Karaoke night with Michael, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5 – 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Happy Hour, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.