We are running out of time to decarbonize the planet

It all started when one of our ancestors was making rock music and got a fire going. Humans have increased the global average concentration of carbon dioxide from 280 to 416 parts per million in the air, by burning fuels for energy.

It is easy to burn wood, coal, oil, or gas, releasing molecules of carbon emissions, but it is very hard to capture and store carbon emissions.

Old-growth forests capture and store massive amounts of carbon every day. Mature trees are the experts, with thousands of leaves in their canopies. Big Timber cut down most old-growth forests, destroying the best way to remove carbon. Unfortunately, Weyerhaeuser says, “Timberlands make the most of a renewable resource.”

Man-made carbon emissions are warming the planet at a rapid pace, creating life-threatening weather events. If your family suffered in 2020, you are not going to like 2021 nor the years ahead.

What must we do?

Today, the best use of the forests is storing carbon. Ecologists and conservation experts know the prevailing way of protecting the forests is to take 10 steps back and look for arsonists. Bears, squirrels, and birds belong in the forests. Enjoy the forests, “Take nothing but pictures. Leave nothing but footprints. Kill nothing but time.” – John Muir.

We must stop burning trees, coal, gas, and oil to stop carbon emissions. The transportation and energy sectors are the main sources of carbon emissions.

Electricity production generates the second largest share of greenhouse gas emissions. Over 60 percent of our electricity comes from burning fossil fuels, mostly coal and natural gas. Clean energy generation to keep the lights on and charge electric vehicles increases our chances of survival. We can’t stop carbon emissions with just energy storage, solar, and wind. Nuclear energy is part of the solution.

Distributed clean energy generation and storage

We have several sources of scalable clean energy to replace fossil fuels and wood pellets to stop carbon emissions: nuclear, solar, and wind.

Nuclear energy is clean energy. The 2020’s small modular reactors are superior to the 1960’s nuclear power plants. Like all nuclear facilities, the design, construction, and use of SMRs are highly regulated. SMR fast reactors are designed to reduce the amount of waste produced with fuel replaced at 18-months intervals. Depleted fuel is stored onsite in secure containers.

SMRs are 10 to 300 megawatt modular standard designs. These are nuclear fission reactors with passive safety systems, built in special facilities, transported and assembled on site. Think of a “nuclear reactor in a box,” delivered on a flatbed. SMRs are designed for distributed power generation and are compatible with solar and wind microgrids.

Smart money

In 2006, Bill Gates founded TerraPower, a pioneer SMR company. Last August, TerraPower and GE Hitachi Nuclear announced a molten salt storage, giving five hours of storage and a sodium fast reactor.

Duke Energy will retire all coal-only units in North and South Carolina, multiply its renewable portfolio, and stop methane emissions by 2030. Duke Energy’s clean energy transition is a 7% rate-based growth investment strategy.

Clean strategy

Nuclear energy is required to protect our future. The strategy is to keep existing nuclear power plants running for as long as possible, build more to replace coal and gas, and accelerate the adoption of SMRs.

We are running out of time. Not having a future is very difficult to grasp but ignoring the reality is not an option. We must prevail, and there is hope.

Last week, New York Gov. Cuomo announced an expanded clean energy standard to decarbonize New York’s power sector.

Portland General Electric announced the end of coal-fired power generation in Oregon. “Our customers are counting on us to deliver a clean energy future,” PGE President and CEO Maria Pope said, “to reliably serve our customers with a clean and sustainable energy mix.”

What now?

Vote for our future, vote for clean energy!

Dr. Luis Contreras