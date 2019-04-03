What are you up to in the morning?

The Holiday Island Theater Guild’s Spring play Morning’s at Seven will be presented at The Barn in Holiday Island on April 11 – 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The play is the story of the four Gibbs sisters and their quirky families living in a small Midwestern town in 1930 and deals with the ramifications when two of the sisters begin to question their lives and decide to make changes before it is too late.

Tickets are $10 and available online at reserveeureka.com or at Cornerstone Bank in Holiday Island and at the door.