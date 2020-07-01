West Coast thoughts

Editor,

I think that Alliance Management is taking the hospital and Eureka Springs to the cleaners on their remuneration. I would not trust such greedy people.

William Davis

Vacaville, Calif.

P.S. Homemade masks which do not have a bendable metal strip at the top to provide a tight seal around the nose are almost worthless because when you inhale, you bring in air from each side of your nose instead of bringing in filtered air through the mask. Airflow follows the path of least resistance.

Also, only rubber provides a tight seal around the face. Face shields are also necessary so that breath from others does not reach eyes.

Disposable gloves are necessary so that you do not touch things that other people have touched, such as public doorknobs. Take off your shoes as soon as you enter your home. Stay home. Have your groceries delivered.

You also need to kick Tyson Foods out of your county and state.