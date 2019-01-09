Weight loss program offered at ESCC

Eureka Springs Community Center offers CLOCKS, a program that provides assistance to those who want to lose weight and develop weight management skills through private counseling.

CLOCKS is a doctoral research program created by Evelene Bible, MSN RN, under guidance from the University of Arkansas. The class runs for 12 weeks and participants must agree to both attend a minimum of 8 of the 12 weeks and to allow data to be collected for research study. Class runs each Wednesday from January 23 – April 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The initial class is being offered on a complimentary basis through the University of Arkansas and is limited to 15 students.