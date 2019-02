Krewe du Kork will hold its Red Dress Hearti Gras Ball & Benefit on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Upstairs at Grotto. The benefit begins at 5 p.m. with a 4-course meal and drink pairing created by Chef Rodney Slane and Cello artist, Serrano-Torres performing.

Price for dinner is $70 per person with $15 of each ticket going toward ECHO. For ticket information call Upstairs at Grotto at (479) 363-6431. To purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com.