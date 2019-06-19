WCCAD welcomes new board member

The Western Carroll County Ambulance District Commission (WCCAD) met June 11 at the Grassy Knob Fire Department where all commissioners and chiefs from Eureka Springs, Eureka Rural, Grassy Knob, Holiday Island, and Inspiration Point were present.

Eureka Springs Fire Chief Nick Samac provided the itemized report of emergency calls for April and May, which totaled 146 emergency events; Eureka Springs Rural had 26 calls, Grassy Knob had seven, Holiday Island had 96, and Inspiration Point had 17. The total services billed were $78,072, and the total bills collected were $22,233.

The board approved a travel and attendance payment for 12 fire department volunteers to attend the annual Arkansas EMT Association Conference in Hot Springs August 1 – 4 to provide education on healthcare, ambulance services, health technology, and advanced emergency equipment.

New officers for the next year were approved: Chair Judy Thorpe, Vice Chair Jim Hughes, Treasurer Al Selleck, Secretary Connie Deaton, and the newest member soon to be added to the board is Inspiration Point resident Chryl Hoyt. Chair Sam Ward rotated off the board and was thanked for his service by Inspiration Point Fire Chief Ed Thompson, among others.

Thompson was pleased to inform the public of Chryl Hoyt’s willingness to serve on the WCCAD board. Hoyt lives in the IP fire district and is expected to receive her appointment recommendation from County Judge Sam Barr in an upcoming quorum court meeting.

Thompson said Hoyt is an Arkansas native with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Hoyt was certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Trauma Nurse Core Course, and Adult Critical Care for Registered Nurses. She worked for Washington Regional Medical System on the pediatric floor from 1991 to 2007, and was the Director of Nurses at Eureka Springs Hospital from 1999 to 2000.

She is currently certified in Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers and holds certification for hospice and palliative care nurses. Hoyt is an active volunteer for ECHO, as well as the Inspiration Point Fire Department Auxiliary. She has lived in the area for 21 years.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for August 20 at the Eureka Springs Fire Department.