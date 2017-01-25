Water regs getting stricter

Consulting engineer Brad Hammond told Carroll-Boone Water commissioners on Jan. 19 that CBWD produces safe water and meets all regulatory requirements. However, regulations change, and CBWD might want to consider options for enhanced “Lead Copper Rule” compliance. According to his research, the choices for enhanced compliance would be to raise the pH of the water or add orthophosphate although he noted it would not be practical for CBWD to add that compound.

Setting up for enhanced LCR compliance would include installing storage tanks, adding chemical feed equipment and pipe, miscellaneous expenses and contingencies, which Hammond estimated would cost $325,000. Annual operation cost might be as much as $70,000.

Hammond said he would continue to review all options and report back in April if commissioners wanted him to. He said the additives would make lead less soluble in water, and would not affect fluoride. He also advised that regulations only get stricter. “Enhanced compliance is doing all you can do to help customers,” he said.

Board chair Jim Yates commented they would need to make sure all the cities are on board; otherwise CBWD does not need to consider it. However, it would be better for CBWD to take the project on than leave it to the individual cities.

Attorney Dan Bowers said it would advisable to do it. The board voted to authorize Hammond to continue his research but with a cap of $5000 on his services.