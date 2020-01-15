War on Americans

If you pluck a chicken one feather at a time nobody notices. Benito Mussolini

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in her 2019 book Fascism: A Warning quoted Mussolini, the first fascist, and said Trump is destroying the American democracy one feather at a time.

Italy’s Mussolini, Germany’s Hitler, and Spain’s Franco, and other authoritarian leaders, claiming to have simple solutions and blaming others for their problems, were freely elected by the people. In 2016, Trump blamed President Obama for making bad agreements and accused China and other nations of taking unfair advantage of America. Trump promised to make “beautiful deals to make America great again.” Trump is a fraud and a failure, a pathological liar who can’t be trusted. Complex problems are solved by expert teams, not by amateurs.

Today, the world is at high risk of a major oil war, and Americans are facing imminent threats of increased carbon emissions and pollution.

Why are “Americans” blindly following Trump?

This is an important question. Why did Germans follow Hitler until the end?

The world has changed, from production and consumption using the Earth as a free resource and dumping ground, to protection of what we have left. The impact of decades of pollution and carbon emissions can’t be ignored. America has failed to adapt, using false economic monthly numbers to pretend the economy is growing, everyone has a decent job and a promising future. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, a government agency, paints a rosy picture of the economy and the stock market is used to prove growth, but these numbers are as meaningless as the average price of a pound of bananas.

Trump lives in the past when oil was used as money, protected by a massive military and never-ending wars. Trump thinks he is above the law, and admires Vladimir Putin, Kim Jung Un, and other dictators who do whatever they want. Trump wants to stay in office and uses federal agencies to get his way, a clear abuse of power.

Carbon emissions are increasing

Australia is burning, Indonesia is drowning, and Jakarta is sinking. This is a climate emergency. The extraction, transportation, storage, and combustion of oil and gas increases carbon emissions.

We will never run out of oil and gas, most of it will be left in the ground as stranded assets. In 2019, there were 26 global discoveries of conventional oil and gas, totaling more than 100 billion barrels, including Iran with 55 billion barrels.

There is a glut of oil and gas in the market from fracking America, but Trump wants increased fracking to show economic growth in 2020 to get another term.

Methane leaks in storage, transportation, and distribution of natural gas are dismissed to pretend this is the fuel of the future. Solar and wind generation and storage, electric vehicles, and mass transportation are discouraged to increase the use of fossil fuels.

New pipelines

Last Thursday, Trump proposed to expedite oil and gas pipelines without consideration of their impact on land, air, water, and wildlife. Trump wants to exempt all federal agencies from the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations.

Follow the money. In 2016 Kelcy Warren, Energy Transfer Partners CEO, gave millions to Republicans, including $5 million to presidential candidate Rick Perry. Energy Transfer started building the Dakota Access Pipeline. January 2017, ignoring the Standing Rock Water Protectors’ sacrifice, Trump approves DAPL completion and Keystone XL. Trump names Perry to head the Department of Energy. December 2019, Perry leaves DOE. January 2020, Kelcy Warren puts Perry on the Energy Transfer Board. January 2020, Energy Transfer wants to double the capacity of DAPL, while Plains All American builds a line to connect Diamond with CapLine to the Gulf.

Who are you going to believe?

Claim: “We have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water on Earth, and unprecedented economic boom,” said Trump last week on NEPA.

Facts: Trump has increased carbon emissions, pipeline wars, economic sanctions, destruction of cultural sites, and poor public health. Americans are paying billions of dollars, 100 percent of all import tariffs. The boom is coming out of our pockets!

Dr. Luis Contreras