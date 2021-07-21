Wanda Mae Scott-Rodrigues Oct. 10, 1937 – July 12, 2021

Wanda Mae Scott-Rodrigues was born in Mundell, Ark., on October 10, 1937 to C.C. and Maude Scott. She passed away July 12, 2021 in Garland, Texas.

She grew up in the Eureka Springs area and graduated from Eureka Springs High School in 1955. She then moved to the Tulsa, Okla., area where she began her career as a Realtor. Wanda later relocated to Garland, Texas and worked at the local Garland Walmart. She retired from Walmart after 20 years of service.

Wanda was preceded in death by her children, Galen Ray and Colleen Michelle, and her brother Clifford David. She is survived by her husband Pearson Galvan, her daughter & husband, Kimberley Renee Easley-Bradshaw & Tom Bradshaw, her sister Juanita Scott-Edmondson, granddaughter Jamie Ashworth, as well as many nieces & nephews and a host of friends also.

Memorial services will be held Thursday July 29, 2021, at the Eastgate Funeral Home in Garland, Texas, at 2 p.m. For anyone unable to attend services, condolences may be left online at www.eastgate.com.