Walton Family Foundation and ES Parks open new trails

In conjunction with the Walton Family Foundation and the Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Commission, the newest downhill mountain biking trails at Lake Leatherwood will officially open on June 14 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Members of the Walton Family Foundation, Parks Director Justin Huss; members of the Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Commission; the CAPC commission; and members of the Mayor’s Office and City Council will be on hand for the ribbon cutting.

The event will be held at the Cabin on Bear Mountain, south of the old Angler’s Restaurant and across Hwy. 62. Limited free shuttle downhill service will be provided as well as light refreshments provided by Mud Street Café and Annex.