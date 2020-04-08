Walter Peine Oct. 20, 1915 – April 3, 2020

Walter Peine was born on October 20, 1915 in Houston, Texas, to Wally and May Burns Peine. He was a graduate of Sam Houston High School and the University of Houston.

Walter moved to Washington, D.C., in 1934 where he met his future wife, Margaret Wolfinger, who was working as an intern on Capitol Hill. He worked for the Department of Agriculture and later the Treasury Department.

He also served in the U. S. Navy Reserve from 1936 to 1938 with training cruises aboard the Battleship Texas and the USS Badger. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1941 to 1945.

Walter and Margaret were married in 1943, and after WWII, he returned to Houston where he worked for the IRS until his retirement in 1974.

Walter and Marge had six children and remained married until her death in 1989.

Walter is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Louis Peine, Lorene Kaiser, Leon Peine and Jeanette Allen. He is survived by his six children and their spouses, Walter (Buz) and Sara Peine of Eureka Springs, Edward Peine, Nannette and Steve Schultz, George Peine and Camille Jenney, Joseph and Jean Peine, and Martha Peine and Albert Pike of Eureka Springs. He is also survived by his grandchildren Robert and Anitra Schultz, and Charles Schultz.

Walter enjoyed his family and friends, charity work and sports. He was invited to throw out the first pitch at an Astros playoff game in 2017 as “the oldest Astros fan.”

Walter lived a long and charmed life.