Walter Joseph Whitehead of Berryville, Ark., was born June 4, 1945, in Newark, N.J., the only son of Joseph William and Anna (Deczynski) Whitehead. He died Dec. 22, 2016, at home in Berryville at age 71.

Mr. Whitehead was a deeply religious man with an extensive knowledge of the Catholic Church matched by very few. His love of faith took him to Seminary early in life, but the love of his life, his future wife, Susan, changed that course forever, and they were united in marriage on Nov. 9, 1968.

After serving as a fighter jet mechanic in the USAF, he went on to hold several sales positions, including being a highly-paid sales associate at Pierce Archives in New York City. He moved his family to Arkansas in 1988 where he has lived ever since.

Walter was an active member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church for more than 28 years, even serving as parish council president for over ten. He was also proud to be a Knight of the International Crusade for Holy Relics.

He was a dedicated father and husband, and a wonderfully engaging and fun “Grampa Wally” to his many grandchildren. He was a kind, loving, generous, funny, and mischievous man; extremely prayerful, with a heart full of love for his family, his friends, and his God… a heart that just couldn’t live any longer without the love of his life, his Susan.

Walter said his purpose on this earth was to pray for people and tell them about the one true God. “I am here to bless the world by my prayer” he wrote just recently. There is no doubt that he did exactly that his whole life.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan M. and husband, Bryan, and grandchildren Lauryn, Kaitlyn, and Luke Baker, all of Berryville, Ark.; two sons, Christopher P. and Mark F. Whitehead, both of Bentonville, Ark.; one sister, Anne Puccio of Lincoln, Calif.; daughter Charlotte and husband, Kevin, and grandchildren Megan, David, Laura, Peter, Thomas and Elizabeth Kelly of Chester, Penn., and daughter of the heart Kari Zink of Little Elm, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews (all of whom he was very proud of), and a host of other family and friends.

Walter is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Marie (Legere) Whitehead (in 2012), and his parents, Joseph William Whitehead and Anna Wanda Deczynski.

Visitation and Rosary were Dec. 29, and funeral services were Dec. 30, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Berryville with Fr. Shaun Wesley officiating. Interment followed at the Grandview Cemetery under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.