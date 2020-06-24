Wait for the vote

Editor,

What in the world were Jacqueline Wolven and Kent Butler thinking to try to circumvent the entertainment district delay till the citizens can vote by doing an end run around that in their new proposal for events in town!

It is disturbing enough that they ignored the face mask requirement in place for the meeting, but to also ignore the fact that there is no entertainment district legally set up yet and to argue with Mickey Schneider when she pointed this out that, well, times have changed.

Times might have changed but the citizens want to vote on the entertainment district, and they might not appreciate the utter disrespect these two showed during this meeting.

Wanda Nyberg