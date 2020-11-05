Voting Results

Eleven thousand six hundred and seventy-seven voters in 13 precincts of Carroll County cast votes for the November 2020 election. There was an unexpected setback in counting when 1,843 absentee votes that were fed into voting machines in order to be printed and re-inserted into a tabulator. The procedure didn’t dovetail and that problem was traced back to a calibration bungle from the point of origin, Election Systems & Software in Omaha, Neb.
It took another day to set things right, but the tally, which is unofficial until the state certifies the count, is:
U.S. Congress District 3
Steve Womack (R) 7,517
Celeste Williams (D) 3,731
State Representative District 97
Harlan Breaux (R) 3,908
Suzie Bell (D) 3,671
Justice of the Peace District 3
Harrie Farrow (D) 864
Fergie Stewart (R) 425
Eureka Springs
Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
LauraJo Smole 596
Susan Harman 500
Ward 2 Position 1
Melissa Greene 769
Michael Seals 354
Ward 2 Position 2
Bill Ott 573
Bob Thomas 549
Ordinance 2297 regarding a permanent Entertainment District
Against 641
For 518
Ordinance 2292 regarding a repeal of a permanent Entertainment with a sunset clause
For 603
Against 548
Ordinance to abolish the Historic District Commission
Against 854
For 319
Holiday Island
Incorporation as a city
For 789
Against 708
Mayor
Daniel Kees 849
Russell Baxter 491
Town Recorder/Treasurer
Wesley Stille 1244
Council
Position 1
Lynn Dumas 703
Rick Chambers 599
Position 3
Linda Graves 882
Susan Rosen 449
Position 5
Jerry Don Pittman768
Barbara Talbot 548
President of the United States
Trump/Pence 7352
Biden/Harris 3941