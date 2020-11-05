Voting Results

Eleven thousand six hundred and seventy-seven voters in 13 precincts of Carroll County cast votes for the November 2020 election. There was an unexpected setback in counting when 1,843 absentee votes that were fed into voting machines in order to be printed and re-inserted into a tabulator. The procedure didn’t dovetail and that problem was traced back to a calibration bungle from the point of origin, Election Systems & Software in Omaha, Neb.

It took another day to set things right, but the tally, which is unofficial until the state certifies the count, is:

U.S. Congress District 3

Steve Womack (R) 7,517

Celeste Williams (D) 3,731

State Representative District 97

Harlan Breaux (R) 3,908

Suzie Bell (D) 3,671

Justice of the Peace District 3

Harrie Farrow (D) 864

Fergie Stewart (R) 425

Eureka Springs

Alderman Ward 1 Position 2

LauraJo Smole 596

Susan Harman 500

Ward 2 Position 1

Melissa Greene 769

Michael Seals 354

Ward 2 Position 2

Bill Ott 573

Bob Thomas 549

Ordinance 2297 regarding a permanent Entertainment District

Against 641

For 518

Ordinance 2292 regarding a repeal of a permanent Entertainment with a sunset clause

For 603

Against 548

Ordinance to abolish the Historic District Commission

Against 854

For 319

Holiday Island

Incorporation as a city

For 789

Against 708

Mayor

Daniel Kees 849

Russell Baxter 491

Town Recorder/Treasurer

Wesley Stille 1244

Council

Position 1

Lynn Dumas 703

Rick Chambers 599

Position 3

Linda Graves 882

Susan Rosen 449

Position 5

Jerry Don Pittman768

Barbara Talbot 548

President of the United States

Trump/Pence 7352

Biden/Harris 3941