Volunteers tidy up Music Park

Mayor Butch Berry told council on Monday that the Music Park on North Main Street was created by grant funds, but there was nothing put in place regarding long-term maintenance. The park is city property but not under the aegis of the Parks Department. For a while it had been maintained by volunteers, but there has been no consistent follow through.

Council heard at its April 24 meeting the park has been neglected, and since then volunteers have stepped forward to clean it up. Public Works has also found time to do some maintenance, but Berry said the city does not have the money to provide regular care. He mentioned there are other similar spots in town that citizens have taken on as successful projects, and citizen involvement is what the Music Park needs.

Alderman Peg Adamson said she has heard complaints from nearby residents about people banging on the musical instruments at very late hours, but others at the table agreed there could be signs posted to control the noise.

Berry said the volunteers he has heard from so far are interested in planting and maintaining flowering plants, and he will leave it to them for now to organize themselves and care for the park with a little help from Public Works.