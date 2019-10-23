Volunteer program gaining steam

Parks’ gardener Scott Miskle informed commissioners last week that they were in possession of a draft for the Springs and Gardens Master Plan, as well as two documents for a proposed volunteer program. He stressed that there is not enough staff to give the gardens and springs the attention they deserve, and the documents propose incentives to create volunteer input.

Miskle also said that the high school has shown interest in working with Parks for educational opportunities.

The Springs and Gardens Master Plan was not on the agenda for this meeting but will be at Parks’ next regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.