Virgil Paul Fowler Sept. 3, 1975 – July 12, 2021

Virgil Paul Fowler, 45, of Eureka Springs, Ark., passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. Virgil was born Sept. 3, 1975, in Birmingham, Ala., to Dorothy Stansell Fowler and Virgil B. Fowler, Jr.

Virgil is survived by his mother: Dorothy Stansell Fowler; brother: Jason (Jana) Fowler; sisters: Sandre (Paul) McNeal, Sara (Rick) Getsay; nephews: Benjamin McNeal, Stephen McNeal, Will Fowler, Henry Getsay, Charlie Getsay and niece: Shannon McNeal; fiance’e: Jessica Swofford.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife: Amy Rubright Fowler; father: Virgil B. Fowler, Jr.

A celebration of life visitation for Virgil will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave., N.W., Cullman, AL 35055.

A celebration of life funeral service to follow in the chapel. An interment will occur at Cullman City Cemetery, 812 9th Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055.

Virgil was a graduate of Cullman High School and Birmingham-Southern College. Virgil opened The Insurance Store to help the families and businesses of Eureka Springs. He loved the people of Eureka Springs where he spent his time the last 10 plus years.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Fowler family.

A community gathering to celebrate the life of Mr. Virgil Paul Fowler will be held Monday July 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. at Rogue’s Manor Restaurant at 124 Spring St. Dress up, dress down, dress around! Food, beverages, music and merriments. Bring your Virgil Stories! All are welcome! Masked suggested not required.