Vaccine Update

Since this article was filed, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced that people in Arkansas age 70 and older, and employees of schools and childcare centers, will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Jan. 18. A list of participating pharmacies can be found through the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, healthy.arkansas.gov. In Carroll County, Smith Drug in Eureka Springs, Holiday Island Pharmacy, Economy Drugs and Poyner Drugs in Berryville, and Harp’s Pharmacy in Green Forest are on the phase two list that includes the expanded eligibility that begins Jan. 18. Appointments will be needed for vaccinations. The website also has a link to paperwork for consent forms for the vaccination.

