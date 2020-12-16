Vaccine offers hope to end pandemic

Deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. have now reached an average of 3,000 per day, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield has warned that the high number of daily deaths is likely to continue for 60-90 days.

Currently the country is seeing a daily average of 200,000 new cases of Covid-19.

The Food and Drug Administration moved on Dec. 11 to provide emergency approval of Pfizer’s vaccine in people 16 and older. The vaccines were being distributed to 636 sites beginning Dec. 14 to inoculate frontline healthcare workers. People in other high-risk groups, such as nursing home residents, are expected to be offered the vaccine after healthcare workers get the required two doses.

“This is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country,” Redfield said.

It is expected to be late spring to early summer before Pfizer or other vaccines are available to the general public. Many Americans will likely opt out either because of concerns about safety or doubts that the vaccinations are needed.

Covid-19 spread in Carroll County mirrors what is happening in most of the country.

Laura Jo Smole, recently elected alderman in Eureka Springs, emailed that the vaccines make her hopeful but she has concerns that the current administration has not secured enough doses to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population within the next 90 to 120 days.

“I will get a vaccine when available, as much to not spread Covid-19 as to protect myself,” Smole wrote. “I am worried about this spread throughout the nation this winter, particularly as our tourism-based organizations are preparing to invite visitors to attend Mardi Gras and Spring events. I worry about a larger outbreak here. As I write, almost 1 in 16 Carroll County residents has tested positive. We must protect our community and families by wearing masks and getting vaccinated to curb this increase since it appears that several commercial leaders are determined to welcome tourists who may or may not care to take precautions against contamination.”

Even some residents who plan to be vaccinated have concerns.

“The possible lowering of my risk for catching Covid and being a ‘guinea pig’ to ensure we know how well the vaccine might work, is a risk I am more than willing to take,” Penny Sullivan said. “All vaccinations come with some risk. I will be so happy to get vaccinated. Doing anything is better than doing nothing. I am in a high-risk group, over 65, lung and heart disease, but would gladly wait in line until all healthcare workers and first responders are vaccinated.”

Two people in Britain with severe allergies reportedly had allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. Authorities in Britain have advised those with severe allergies to avoid the vaccine. While U.S. trials didn’t indicate allergic reactions, the trial also kept out people with a history of severe allergic reactions.

Judith Ulch plans to take the vaccine even though she has severe allergies. She plans to bring her EpiPen, which administers a dose of epinephrine for the emergency treatment of an acute allergic reaction.

“I am very excited about the vaccine and I will get it as soon as I can,” Ulch said. “I remember the scary comments made when the polio vaccine surfaced and how afraid my aunts, uncles and parents were. But we all took the vaccine and polio is gone now.”

Holiday Island resident Paul Hawkins, an executive director and senior computer scientist for Working Solutions, said other vaccines under development might be safer for some people.

“I am currently in the secondary Moderna trial focusing on people with elevated underlying medical conditions,” Hawkins said. “I plan on posting my experience daily to my professional contacts and colleagues and social media influencer base as I think it is extremely important the general public clearly understands what to expect and exactly what a natural and expected immune response is to the mRNA approach protocol, or the general public will not act on scientific facts, but on advice from hillbilly armchair doctors. I also want to ease unwarranted fears and misconceptions regarding the four leading vaccine candidates heading to market as only two used a similar scientific approach with mRNA versus the other two still in trials.”

He said on the first day, the injection site hurt more than the average flu vaccine, but that was resolved by using over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medicine.

“The pain passes quickly and, so far, it is worth it,” Hawkins wrote in an email.

While he is troubled about the wild conspiracy theories that could prevent many from getting vaccinated, he does have concerns about some of the rumblings that this was rushed so fast to market.

“I think people do clearly need to understand the difference between emergency use authorization versus a formally FDA approved vaccine,” Hawkins said. “I am doing what I am doing now because this needs more research and long-term tracking, and I have faith in the scientific method. And people need to have awareness of what information technology companies, both large and small, can do to contribute to crunch numbers and perform calculations and sequencing at a rate never before possible to be able to determine risks and benefits.”

Personally, he is concerned about the Pfizer deployment as many with a history of anaphylactic reactions (food, environmental and medicine) should not be eligible for that vaccine.

“It is not acceptable to me to say, ‘Show up with your epi-pen’,” Hawkins wrote. “I do support the vaccine for the intended target audience.”

Hawkins, who has lost friends, colleagues and family members to Covid-19, said the arrival of the vaccine does not mean people can let down their guard. He said it is even more important now to avoid large gatherings, socially distance and wear personal protection equipment when you can’t socially distance.

He is critical of local businesses with no sanitation stations whose employees aren’t wearing masks or wearing them with their nose exposed, and where nothing is done about customers not wearing masks.

“That is a huge problem for me,” Hawkins said. “I feel like a prisoner in my own home because of the ignorance of others.”