Updating Code gets approved

Alderman Kristi Kendrick asked at Monday’s council meeting what the process was for the city clerk to get the City Code Book updated because it is important for everyone to have access to up-to-date City Code. She said her own City Code Book, for example, has not been updated during her time on council.

When alderman David Mitchell asked what it would cost to get the Code Book updated, City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong replied the last round of recodification cost about $800. City attorney Tim Weaver reminded aldermen that the Code itself is not the law; ordinances are the law.

Armstrong said she has learned it is better to be ready for the next codification, and they would be done more often except for budget constraints. She said she asked months ago about another recodification and was told the budget would not allow it then.

Kendrick offered to have the cost of the update come out of her stipend for serving on council. Mayor Butch Berry responded council could find $1000 in the budget for updating the Code Book if that’s what aldermen wanted, and Mitchell moved take $1000 from the legal services line item to update Code, plus have Armstrong set a codification timeline for future budgets. Vote to approve his motion was unanimous.