Undue influence mulled over by Planning

The Planning Commission still has two vacancies, but at the Sept. 14 meeting new commission member Joe Hill gave the commission some breathing room in establishing a quorum. With a relatively light agenda, the commissioners took some time to review some rules and procedures.

City Historic Preservation Officer Kylee Hevrdejs shared a draft with some proposals, including suggestions from Mayor Butch Berry or City Attorney Tim Weaver. Commissioners will review the proposal before the next meeting, but they skimmed the document and touched upon some subjects, especially ex parte contacts.

As Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee pointed out, in a small town, where “everyone knows everyone,” commissioners will inevitably have contact with those who have applications pending. “As commissioners, you have to decide whether someone is giving you information or trying to influence your decision,” Hevrdejs said.

The discussion also touched upon the complaint process for code violations. Hevrdejs explained that Building Inspector Bobby Ray has a complaint form, but some people do not want to fill out an official form. When he receives an official complaint, Ray can assess the situation, take pictures, and issue a corrective action plan.

Tandy-Sallee said the commission receives complaints about illegal tourist lodging, but other complaints deal with clutter and trash, and Hill described a long-running problem he had encountered with junk.

“With rising costs, people moving here have higher expectations,” commissioner Melissa Greene said.

Several residents have complained of people living in recreational vehicles. Commissioner Fergie Stewart said he had heard the reports, and while walking his dog he saw people get out of an RV on Oakridge Drive and walk to work.

In other business:

Commissioners approved construction of a greenhouse at 121 E. Van Buren. Applicant Caden Choate, who plans to raise flowers and herbs, said residents and tourists will both appreciate the greenhouse.

An existing Conditional Use Permit for tourist lodging at 60 Hillside Ave. was approved for new owners William and Brenda Fryman. The special conditions on the CUP include a requirement that the owners live on site, serve breakfast, and advertise as a bed and breakfast.

Mary Howze is buying a property at 6 Douglas St., and the property has a legal non-conforming status for two units of B&B lodging. Although the grandfathered status will allow continued operation, new city requirements will apply. In addition to the requirements listed for the Hillside Avenue property, Howze will need a certificate of occupancy and a business license from the city.