Unclear Code on dispensaries

Planning Commissioners continued to work on refining definitions in City Code at the Feb. 28 meeting, which they have noticed were ambiguous of otherwise in need to attention. Topics of interest included CUP revocation, tourist lodging five-unit limit, wedding establishments, event venues and temporary open-air enterprises, and zones for marijuana dispensary or growing facility.

Concerns that surfaced were how to control the number of people at a site and the number of people staying in a tourist lodging.

Commissioner Susan Harman did research on zones for a medical marijuana dispensary or a growing facility, and argued that it would be in their best interest to get homework in order to be ahead of the curve. Commissioner Woodie Acord said there were many unknowns regarding the future of medical marijuana in Arkansas, and their research might be for naught. He suggested they wait until city council asks them to pursue this issue. Commissioners agreed to drop it from their homework list but concurred they would continue working on the other definitions.