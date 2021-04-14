Two applications presented at HDC

A light agenda at last week’s meeting of the Historic District Commission included an application from one of the commissioners.

Commissioner Steve Holifield asked to change the roofing material at 9 Hillside Ave. from asphalt shingles to a standing-seam metal roof. He also asked permission to replace a deck behind the house which had been removed by a previous owner.

Damage from a fallen tree led to the removal of that deck, and Holifield asked to install two deck levels, each eight ft. by 12. The plan also called for short stairways from the house to the deck and the deck to the back yard. The plan called for treated lumber as the deck material.

Chair Dee Bright said she was familiar with the property and said the deck would not be visible from the front. No one questioned the deck plans, but commissioner Marty Cogan asked why Holifield wanted to change the roof on a historic structure.

The house dates to 1909 and is considered contributing.

“I’d like to do the roof one time, and that’s it,” Holifield said. He had earlier explained that the metal roof he had selected would cost more but would last considerably longer. Bright pointed out that the city’s guidelines allow for a true standing-seam metal roof. Nevertheless, both requests were approved.

At 119 Wall St., Tom Kruse heard no objections to his plan to construct a screened enclosure around a grill. The structure must be 10 feet from the building to meet fire code and must be fully screened for health codes. He submitted pictures showing that the enclosure will not be visible from the street and will be located well below street level. It will measure four feet by eight, with a height of eight feet.

Bright read a list of 15 Level I applications which had received Administrative Approval.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Level III applications were due April 8, and Level II applications were due April 14.