Statewide school board elections are Tuesday, May 21. The polling place at St. Elizabeth’s on Passion Play Rd. will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., and early voting is under way at either county courthouse. Some Eureka Springs voters cast early ballots in Berryville to avoid the stairs at the Western District courthouse.

Joe Hill is running unopposed and Tina Johnson did not file for re-election. Candace Spaulding, Stephanie Lynn Rains, and Bob Grudek are running for Johnson’s position.