Trying to budge it

A workshop before the regular city council meeting Monday gave aldermen one last chance to scrutinize and comb through the proposed 2017 city budget. Council noted that with the spending freeze in place and department heads hovering over their respective budgets during 2016, the city actually had some nickels and dimes left over at the end of the year.

Finance Director Lonnie Clark answered questions from aldermen about the nuances in city financial management, such as the fact bond payments are considered cash disbursements and not expenses, and distinctions like this make city budgets a quandary.

Nevertheless, intrepid aldermen pointed out particulars such as variations in month-to-month spending in line items within a department. Mayor Butch Berry responded that circumstances vary throughout the year regarding expenses, and he instead watches overall trends. For example, Public Works employees spend time on water and sewer projects but also on street projects, so their labor costs are accounted for accordingly, and month-to-month finances might appear skewed accordingly.

For Berry, the bottom line was expenditures for the street fund at the end of the year was 74.26 percent of what was budgeted for the year.

Clark noted the spending freeze helped stabilize the financial situation so the city could reverse the trend of depleting its reserves. He contended 2016 was a good year if one compared the year-end financials with the way the year started.

During the meeting, council voted to adopt the 2017 budget as presented.

Final items

Aldermen agreed to have Chief Nick Samac attend the Feb. 13 meeting to discuss by-laws of the Fire Department.

Alderman Bob Thomas said he learned at the Municipal League conference he attended when he first sat on council that it is important that council be a model courtesy and respect. Therefore, he moved to have council consider adopting a Code of Conduct as suggested by the Municipal League and have once-a-year trainings. Aldermen agreed to put the item on its next agenda.

The following commission nominations were approved: Bobbie Foster for CAPC; Yip “Awesome” Vorbeck and David Sallee for the Cemetery Commission.

Alderman Mickey Schneider noted there will be the Winterfest Party at the Community Center gymnasium, a fundraiser for the Farmers’ Market, Thursday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Details available on the Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

Next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.

Council will have a joint workshop with the Parks Commission Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m., in the courtroom, third floor of the courthouse to discuss land-vacating procedures.