Trotting like a turkey

It’s time to sign up for the 10th annual Don Gammie Turkey Trot hosted by Grassy Knob Fire Department Auxiliary on Nov. 28. The 5K-trail run and 1-mile fun run/walk will take place at Lake Leatherwood Park beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Turkey Trot is a USA Track and Field registered event and is the biggest fundraiser for the Grassy Knob VFD Auxiliary.

The $25 registration fee includes a t-shirt and medal if registered before Nov. 13. Register for the run at turkeytrotar.com. Pre-registration is not required.