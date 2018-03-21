Tree cuts stay the course

Planning Chair Ann Sallee said she had learned from city hall that all tree cuts involving trees in the city inventory would come before them for a decision. Commissioner Susan Harman asked at the March 13 meeting when the inventory was done, and City Economic Development Coordinator Glenna Booth replied “probably fifteen years ago at least.”

Harman said she had wanted clarification in writing from the mayor’s office, and Sallee suggested they get a copy of the inventory and go from there. Commissioner Tom Buford noticed the tree inventory was not in Code, and Planning is supposed to abide by City Code. Commissioner Woodie Acord added a tree inventory at least 15 years old would be out of date anyway.

Commissioner Theodore Cottingham, looking at City Code, commented that what Planning has been told and what is in the book do not agree. He claimed that the Building Inspector has been making these judgments for years, and suddenly Planning is put on the spot, a predicament he called ludicrous. Harman responded, “We’re all stuck in whateverland.”

Acord, noticed, however, there are instances where a reasonable person can determine a tree should come down, and if the Building Inspector says a tree should come down, Planning should approve the permit. Sallee therefore recommended they leave things as they are for now.