Tread on Fat Tire good to roll

Director Justin Huss presented Parks’ commissioners with sponsorship targets and a draft of information for potential sponsors for the Fat Tire Festival next June. Commissioners looked over the packet before Tracy Johnson, events coordinator for the CAPC spoke.

Johnson said that this event was not new and that they are projecting sponsorships to recoup the cost of hosting the event. The event is a partnership between the CAPC and Parks.

Commissioner Scott Bardin said he didn’t have a problem with it, but was concerned what would happen if sponsorships did not cover the cost, and asked if Parks should dedicate money in case that happens.

Both Huss and Johnson referred to past years as proof that it would not be an issue. After some back and forth Johnson said that Parks would not put in money.

Johnson also went over the plans for the festivals such as having the event downtown, making the event more family-centric, and main sponsors setting up in Basin Park.

Commissioner Dave Hartmann made the motion, Christian Super seconded, and it carried unanimously to approve Huss engaging in a partnership with the CAPC to go forward with the Fat Tire Festival 2020.