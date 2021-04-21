Town Hall to air residential tourist lodging pros and cons

Discussion at the April 12 Planning meeting volleyed the possibility of prohibiting new tourist lodging in R-2 zones. New commissioner Mickey Schneider said she can see both sides of this and would like to hear from residents. She said some people are buying homes as eventual retirement destinations, but they can pay for the property by offering it as tourist lodging.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart said his neighborhood sees increased traffic from tourist lodging. He warned that the service workers who support the city may not have places to live. “At least ten businesses that I know can’t find workers,” he said as he warned against continued effects of converting residences to tourist lodging. “If we blink our eye, our neighbor will be gone to Florida,” and a transient population will replace them, Stewart said.

Commissioners discussed dates for a public hearing on the question of prohibiting new tourist lodging in R-2 zones, although Thomas said that already sounded like commissioners have reached a decision and just want to make it formal. Commissioners tentatively decided on July 13 for a town hall meeting, with advance advertising.

Commissioners also considered a date for a workshop on the city’s Master Plan. Membership in the Municipal League entitles the city one session per year with consultant Jim Von Tungeln, who can advise the city on what aspects of the Master Plan should be updated. City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth said she will see if he would be available for the May 11 meeting.