Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists will host a “Mushroom Walk,” guided by Dr. Fred Spiegel from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9. The walk will follow Leatherwood Trail from the ball fields to Lake Leatherwood and back, looking for and identifying various mushrooms and other fungi along the way.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink. There is no charge and the public is invited. Contact Lilia Beattie at (479) 981-4811 for more information.