Tiny versions of green and herbs pack power

Just about anyone knows that greens such as spinach, kale, cabbage and broccoli are good for you. They have high fiber and vitamin content and are low in calories, and are rich in minerals. Research has shown that greens and other vegetables may reduce the risk of serious illnesses such as heart attacks, diabetes or stroke.

So, if greens are good for you, what about microgreens? These are greens usually grown in trays and harvested before they mature, usually in 7-14 days after sprouting. Fans of microgreens say they have extra intense flavor and more concentrated nutrients. They are particularly popular to add flavor and a vitamin/nutrient punch to salads.

Paul and Theresa Schot live in Bruno south of Yellville. But on his one day off work per week from his regular job, Paul travels to the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market on Thursday mornings to vend microgreens grown at his Schot’s Slopes Farm. He sells radish, pea, sunflower, broccoli, carrot, swiss chard, basil and arugula microgreens.

“l’m always looking for different varieties that people may like,” he said.

Paul said they read about microgreens, got intrigued, and decided to try growing them.

“I don’t have a background in ag,” Paul said. “I’ve learned much of what I do from lots of research from books and the Internet, combined with quite a bit of trial and error. Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market is a good place for me. The people in Eureka are health conscience and believe in supporting locally-grown food.”

It does still take some education as not everyone is familiar with the taste of microgreens or their health benefits.

“Most people after trying some generally will have a favorite,” Paul said. “Mine is the radish microgreens because they are a little spicy. They all taste great.”

While they can be grown outdoors, Paul grows them indoors under lights because the quality is better and it gives him more control. Microgreens are still alive until a customer comes up to buy some. Then they are cut with scissors. About $3 buys enough for four to five salads. They are also nice lightly steamed and added to an omelet or used to top soup.

Paul also grows hydroponic lettuce both indoors and outdoors under shade cloth. While most grocery store lettuce and other greens might be several days to a week old due to having been shipping thousands of miles, his lettuce is as fresh as it gets. The lettuce is still alive and you can put it in a jar of water if you aren’t going to eat all of it immediately.

Why hydroponics?

“We find that the lettuce grows better and is so much cleaner,” Paul said. “We use no pesticides on any of our produce. Generally, our produce will stay fresher longer.”

The Schots also grow other types of produce and have year-around production by using the greenhouse.