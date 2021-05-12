Time to get graduation cards

Eureka Springs School Board met Monday evening with the end of a challenging school year in sight. The meeting returned to the Middle School cafeteria, with social distancing still in place. Masks were optional for the first time in more than a year. None of the board members attended by Zoom this month, eliminating the need for the additional technology.

In their school reports, the three principals all expressed cautious optimism about the few remaining weeks of school. At the Elementary School, Principal Clare Lesieur reported that the school has met the criteria for year two of the Arkansas Professional Learning Communities Project. A consultant who reviewed progress at the school recently said the elementary school is “on the cusp of greatness.”

May 26, 27 and 28 for pre-K to 4th grade

Lesieur reported on a recent field trip to the nearby Center Stage for grades two, three, and four. A performer led students through an interactive art and storytelling workshop. Students in grades K-2 have outdoor field trips planned.

Lesieur said a few busy weeks remain before the final day of the semester. She announced graduation dates for pre-K on May 26, with kindergarten graduation the following day and fourth-grade graduation set for May 28.

May 27 for Middle School

Middle School Principal Cindy Holt commented on Teacher Appreciation Week, and thanked Earl and Rachal Hyatt for their annual cook-out for staff. Holt said the Middle School still has 34 virtual students and 160 on campus, and the recent round of ACT Aspire testing went well.

Holt commended seventh and eighth grade band students for their performance at a recent concert. The eighth-grade graduation will be held on May 27, and other middle-schoolers will finish the year on May 28.

In other Middle School news, a team from Eureka Springs competed against five other schools in Rubik’s Cube competition last week. Eureka Springs won the team event and also took the top three spots in individual competition.

Summer school may have more participants than usual this year, as the school seeks to help students who may have struggled this year. Holt expressed her hopes for “a new ball game next year.”

May 22 for High School

The High School had a successful prom April 30 at the Crescent Hotel. Principal David Gilmore said, “The kids were happy they could do it,” and the seniors were especially grateful, since they didn’t have a prom last year. Seniors will attend their last day May 14. The Senior Awards program is set for May 21, with graduation at 10 a.m. on May 22. Students voted to hold the ceremony in the gym instead of on the track.

Gilmore said students in health and PE classes have been presented with lessons on parenting. The program includes the use of animatronic babies that students take home. The babies are programmed to require regular attention, and an electronic record is kept of how well students kept up with their parenting responsibilities. “We hope they get their fill of that,” the principal said.

The musical Singin’ in the Rain will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings, May 14-15.

Gilmore acknowledged a “difficult year” for many students, and summer school attendance will increase this year. But “our teachers worked hard,” he said, “and the year went better than expected.”

School Board voting starts May 11

Supt. Bryan Pruitt said he and the principals had visited the Eureka Springs Community Center to discuss the summer programs planned there. The summer programs at ESCC take place during June, the same time as summer school, but the school may work with ESCC in some form of partnership.

Pruitt also reminded the board members that early voting begins May 11 at the Berryville courthouse for the school board election.

In other business

The board unanimously endorsed the school’s spending of Special Ed funds received under Title VIB. School boards must review this spending annually.

The board also renewed a contract with ESS Midwest to provide substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year.

The miscellaneous salary schedule was amended to allow paying food service workers $25 per hour to prepare breakfast and lunch for summer school. Pruitt said he was unable to find workers at lower wages for the four-hour shifts. A separate adjustment was made in some salaries to keep pace with the increase in the minimum wage.

Stipends for the coming year were set. Pruitt said each person receiving a stipend reports to that building principal, so there is some accounting for hours. The minimum stipend was set at $350. A new stipend was created for the mountain biking team. Pruitt described a strong response from students for the new mountain biking opportunity. A new stipend was also created for the chairman of the personnel policies committee.