Tickled funny bones are a good thing

Editor,

We are so grateful for the ES Independent. You have kept us so well connected to our community – its joys and sorrows – during the pandemic.

We love every columnist and reporter. We always turn to Letters to the Editor and Tweets first thing, as well as the week’s Independent Thinker. Our hearts are touched, our minds enlightened, our funny bones tickled.

Our lives would be the poorer without y’all.

Your paper is such a critical part of our life together here in E.S.

Nan Johnson, Dave Spencer and Marge Sullivan