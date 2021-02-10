Three suspects arrested in Alvard murder

For three years, family and friends of Christopher Wayne Alvard have waited for justice in his 2018 murder. On Feb. 8, the three-year anniversary of his death at the age of 37, three men were arrested in connection with the crime.

A press release from Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross said Arkansas State Police, in concert with the sheriff’s office, served three murder warrants. One of the three, Jason Hartley Helm, 35, of Green Forest, was already in the Carroll County Detention Center. The other two were Joshua Lloyd Anderson, 41, of Green Forest, and Charles Ky Hanna, 32, of Berryville. All three were also charged with cruelty to animals. Both Alvard and his dog were stabbed to death at Alvard’s home on County Road 116 near Eureka Springs.

“These arrests came after a three-year investigation involving hundreds of investigative hours,” Ross wrote in an email. “The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are extremely pleased to finally bring this case to court and ultimately provide closure to the family.”

“We put in a whole lot of man hours in on this investigation, and so did the State Police,” CCSO Major Jerry Williams said. “We got very close a few times in the past.”

Williams said they were finally able to put together a probable cause affidavit for the arrests. He said the arrests were coordinated on a day when investigators believed the two suspects not already in jail could be picked up.

A press release from Arkansas State Police said the arrests were made after an “exhaustive” three-year investigation.

An account set up at Cornerstone Bank help fund reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved. About $8,000 was donated.