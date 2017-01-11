By Nicky Boyette – In closing comments at Monday’s city council meeting, alderman Bob Thomas announced he would be turning in his written resignation the following morning, saying his constituents needed someone who could represent them better.

Mayor Butch Berry acknowledged his part in a procedural matter that had miffed Thomas earlier, and said he wished Thomas would reconsider.

City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong looked straight at Thomas and asked, “Would you please just sleep on it?”

With echoes of “Sleep on it” reverberating around the room, Thomas said, “I’ll sleep on it.”

Tuesday morning, Thomas distributed this email: “After seriously considering input from members of Council, friends, and others in the community, and, after considering the impact my resignation at this time would have in terms of the need for a costly special election, I have decided that I will not submit my resignation today as was my expressed intention last night.”